Nia Sharma is a vision in white as she strikes a stunning pose for the camera; See PHOTO

Nia Sharma never fails to impress the fans whenever she shares something on social media. Check out her new picture on Instagram.

Nia Sharma is among the most talented and stylish actresses in the Indian television industry. The stunning diva has been an inevitable part of the television world for a long time and continues winning hearts even now. Well, Nia’s expertise is not only limited to daily soaps. That is because she has also appeared in web shows and reality shows. Apart from her acting prowess, Nia has a separate fan following owing to her utter beauty and glamorous avatar.

The actress also treats the fans with stunning pictures and videos from time to time. She has recently shared another ravishing look of herself on Instagram that is worth a glimpse. Nia is wearing an all-white outfit with dramatic balloon sleeves teamed up with a pair of red heels. What also grabs our attention here is her matte makeup look as she puts on a funky eyeshadow and opts for ruby red lip colour. There is no second doubt that she looks stunning here.

Meanwhile, check out the picture below:

On the work front, Nia Sharma last featured in the show Naagin 4 co-starring Jasmin Bhasin, Vijayendra Kumeria, , and others in the lead roles. She played the role of Brinda in the supernatural drama that unfortunately went off-air a few months back. It has been replaced by Naagin 5 featuring Surbhi Chandna, Mohit Sehgal, and Sharad Malhotra in the lead roles. Nia also won the reality show Khatron Ke Khiladi: Made in India that was hosted by Rohit Shetty.

Credits :Nia Sharma Instagram

