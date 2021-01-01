Nia Sharma welcomes 2021 at her new abode; Shares beautiful PHOTO from her balcony

Nia Sharma has gifted herself a new home in the new year and the actress has shared a few glimpses of her new house.

Nia Sharma, one of the most talented and stylish actresses in the television industry, doesn’t need any introduction. The glamorous diva has been part of many popular TV shows including Jamaai Raja and Ishq Mein Marjawan. Apart from her powerful performances, Nia is also known for her beauty and her sartorial fashion choices always grab the attention of her fans. Her gorgeous pictures always go viral on social media. The actress always manages to win the hearts of her fans.

And today, on the first day of the new year, Nia has gifted herself a beautiful house. The actress even shared stunning pictures from the balcony of her new abode. While Nia shared glimpses, the house interiors have not been done up yet. Having one’s own home is everyone’s dream and Nia finally has her own. She wrote, “New homeee to Stay home’... Happyyyyyyy 2021 .. ‘Efforts never go waste’ is all I’ve learnt in these years is what I want to pass on to the ones that need to know this to keep going.”

In the picture, Nia is seen wearing black coloured pants and a top. She is seen looking at the sun whilst standing on her balcony. In another picture, she shared an empty room with a long glass window through which the sun could be admired.

Meanwhile, Nia Sharma was last seen in the show Naagin 4. The actress essayed the role of Brinda in the show. The cast also included Vijayendra Kumeria, Jasmin Bhasin, and in the lead roles.

Credits :Nia Sharma Instagram

