Nia Sharma on winning KKK Made in India: It was my answer to those who thought I was only about makeup

As Nia Sharma has won Khatron Ke Khiladi Made in India, the actress stated that this triumph has brought a sense of satisfaction and happiness in her.

Nia Sharma has all the reasons to grin ear to ear these days. After all the Naagin: Bhagya Ka Zehreela Khel actress has emerged as a winner of Rohit Shetty’s Khatron Ke Khiladi Made in India. It was a difficult competition but Nia managed to stand out and grab the winner’s trophy. Needless to say, she has been inundated with best wishes for adding this new feather to her cap. While Nia is over the moon with her achievement, the actress stated that her triumph has been an epic response to everyone who thought she was just about make up and styling.

Talking about the same, Nia stated, “What started off as a fun special edition of Khatron Ke Khiladi Made in India, very quickly became my sole agenda to win the season. I gave my all to every stunt that I performed on the show. Also, the team always showed immense faith in me and encouraged me to go and give my best. I did not want to let go of the second opportunity that COLORS gave me. I wanted to win and I would not have been at ease with any other result. Winning the season brought a sense of happiness and satisfaction within me. It was also my answer to those people who thought Nia was only about makeup and styling. No, she's not. She is a winner and she has proven it with this win!”

To note, this was the first season of Khatron Ke Khiladi Made In India and featured several television celebrities as contestants including Bharti Singh, Haarsh Limbachiya, Jasmine Bhasin, Karan Wahi, etc.

