Nia Sharma wins hearts with her brown eyes and deglam look in this quarantine selfie and it is UNMISSABLE

Nia Sharma is making the heads turn with her de-glam look in the new picture and we can’t take our eyes off her picture.

Think about leading actresses of the television industry and Nia Sharma will certainly make it to the list. The diva, who has been in the industry for around a decade now, has come a long way in her career and has established herself as a promising actress who can pull off any role with utmost panache. Nia has certainly proved her mettle with performances in shows like Kaali - Ek Agnipariksha, Ek Hazaaron Mein Meri Behna Hai, Jami Raja and presents something new to her fans every time she hits the screens.

Not just her acting prowess, but Nia’s beautiful looks and impressive style statements are also a thing among her fans. Interestingly, with the coronavirus outbreak and lockdown has suspended the shootings in the country, the Ek Hazaaron Mein Meri Behna Hai actress is making sure to be in touch with her fan through social media. In fact, she has been treating her fans with stunning throwback pictures these days. And while we are in awe of her glammed up pics, Nia’s recent picture is grabbing the eyeballs for a different reason.

The Jamai Raja star shared an unseen selfie of herself as she flaunted her de-glam look. In the picture, Nia was seen wearing a black coloured net style dress and her beautiful brown eyes and messy hair made out hearts drool over her elegance. It was indeed difficult to take our eyes off her natural beauty. The picture was proof that the Kaali - Ek Agnipariksha doesn’t need make up to sweep us off our feet.

Take a look at Nia Sharma’s de-glam look:

Besides, the diva also shared another stunning picture of herself flaunting her fashionista avatar wherein she for wore a blue coloured outfit with plunging neckline. Besides, her semi curled messy hair and nude make up added to the beauty of the picture. She captioned the picture as, “One shot, two shot, three shot, four shot, I think that you need some more shots.. tequila la-la-la...”

Apart from sharing her sizzling pictures, Nia has also taken a moral responsibility to raise awareness about the coronavirus outbreak in the country. She has been sharing witty posts about the ongoing lockdown to encourage people to stay indoors. In fact, she also gave a glimpse of her quarantine schedule which includes enjoying binge eating “Nachos.. maggie... watermelon.. and so on....”

Meanwhile, talking about the work front, Nia is currently winning hearts with her performance as Brinda in Naagin – Bhagya Ka Zehreela Khel. She is seen romancing television heartthrob Vijayendra Kumeria in supernatural drama. This Ekta Kapoor’s much talked about show marks Nia’s first collaboration with Vijayendra and the two make a hot on screen pair. Needless to say, Nia and Vijay’s sizzling chemistry is garnering decent TRPs for the show. Meanwhile, Naagin – Bhagya Ka Zehreela Khel recently witnessed a new entry in the cast as Bigg Boss 13 contestant was roped in to play the role of Nayantara. While Rashami’s fans are delighted to have her in the show, the Dil Se Dil Tak actress will certainly bring some interesting twists in the storyline.

