Nia Sharma wins the internet with her killer expression as she decks up in a red traditional outfit

Nia Sharma of Naagin 4 fame has recently shared a picture on her Instagram handle which is unmissable. Check it out.
1520 reads Mumbai
Nia Sharma is one of the most popular and talented actresses in current times. The gorgeous diva has been a part of numerous shows that include Ishq Mein Marjawan, Jamai Raja, and others. She has won the hearts of the audience with her stellar performance in almost every show she has been a part of till date. Apart from that, Nia is also quite active on social media and keeps on sharing stunning pictures and videos on social media.

As we speak of this, the Naagin 4 actress has shared a stunning picture on her Instagram handle which is hard to miss. Nia is seen wearing a traditional embellished traditional outfit teamed up with matching jewellery in which she looks simply entrancing. To add to this, her makeup game is also on point as she opts for a peachy look and ruby red lips. Nia tries to make the picture a little more artistic as she is seen holding a red rose while posing for the camera.

Check out the picture below:

Meanwhile, the actress is currently seen in the show Naagin 4 in which she plays the role of Brinda. The supernatural drama has been helmed by Ekta Kapoor and also features Vijayendra Kumeria, Anita Hassanandani, Rashami Desai, and others in the lead roles. Earlier, Jasmin Bhasin was also a part of the show but she exited later on. However, the sad part here is that the show is soon going off-air and will be replaced by Naagin 5.

