Nia Sharma wishes former Ishq Mein Marjawan co star Arjun Bijlani on his birthday with throwback PICS & VIDEO

Arjun Bijlani turns a year older on 31st October 2020 and wishes have been showered on him from all over the country. Nia Sharma is among others who have wished the actor.

is celebrating his 38th birthday on October 31, 2020, and wishes have been pouring for him from all over the country on social media. Not only his fans but other celebs from the television industry have also wished the actor on his birthday. Arjun has been an inevitable part of the Indian telly town for a long time. Right from Miley Jab Hum Tum to Naagin and many other shows, he has entertained the audience with his spectacular performances.

Meanwhile, as we speak of this, Arjun Bijlani’s former co-star from Ishq Mein Marjawan, Nia Sharma, has sent her heartiest wishes for him on his birthday. She has also shared a BTS video of the actor including two of their throwback photos along with the post. Apart from that Nia writes, “This is how you’ll always find him at work after work.. or at parties. this is how I remember the time we worked or partied together.. forever laughing and smiling.. the one trait I always copy from him. Happiest Birthdayyyyyy.”

Check out the post below:

As already mentioned earlier, Arjun and Nia Sharma featured together in the show Ishq Mein Marjawan. Interestingly, the actor earlier featured in the first season of Naagin while Nia, on the other hand, featured in its fourth season. Apart from doing TV shows, the actor has done a few music videos too and earned praise from the audience. He is married to Neha Swami and together they have a kid named Ayaan Bijlani.

Credits :Nia Sharma Instagram

