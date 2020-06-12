Nia Sharma wishes to get back to her shoots soon; Shares the purest moment from the sets

Nia Sharma, who was last seen in Naagin – Bhagya Ka Zehreela Khel, has been missing her time on the sets during the coronavirus lockdown.

Nia Sharma is one of the most talented actresses who has proved her mettle on the screen time and again. The diva made her debut with Kaali - Ek Agnipariksha and in her career of almost a decade, she has won millions of hearts with her performance in shows like Ek Hazaaron Mein Meir Behna Hai, Jamai Raja, Naagin- Bhagya Ka Zehreela Khel. It has always been a delight to watch her on the television screen. However, given the ongoing lockdown, her massive fan following has been missing her presence on television.

Interestingly, Nia is also missing her time facing the camera and is yearning to get back on the sets. The former Fear Factor: Khatron Ke Khiladi 8 contestant has once again expressed her desire to return to the shoots in her recent Instagram post and shared the purest moment from sets which included the picture of Lord Ganesha with a thaali of arti. She captioned the picture, “The purest moment on a set any given day! I wish it all comes back soon.”

Take a look at Nia Sharma’s post about the purest moment on a set:

Meanwhile, Nia was last seen playing the role of Brinda in Ekta Kapoor’s Naagin – Bhagya Ka Zehreela Khel wherein she was seen as icchadhari naagin. The supernatural drama also features Vijayendra Kumeria in the lead. However, the show has been axed during the lockdown leaving the fans disappointed. Interestingly, producer Ekta Kapoor has announced the next season of the show with a new cast.

