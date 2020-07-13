Nia Sharma wishes 'good luck' to Helly Shah, Vishal Vashishtha & Rrahul Sudhir for Ishq Mein Marjawan 2 launch

Nia Sharma who played the female lead in Ishq Mein Marjawaan, took to her social media handle to send love and good wishes to Helly Shah, Vishal Vashishtha and Rrahul Sudhir fpr the second season of the show, which goes on air today (July 13, 2020).

After a long wait and delay, Ishq Mein Marjawan 2 is finally going to premiere today, i.e. July 13 (2020). Yes, the new show starring Helly Shah, Vishal Vashishtha, and Rrahul Sudhir in the lead roles is going to air its first episode today, and the excitement of fans to watch this new story is beyond explanation. Though the second season of the romantic thriller was going to release in March, however, the COVID-19 crisis pushed its airing date further. And today, ultimately, the new trio is going to present to us a thrilling and entertaining story that fans have been longing for.

With the cast of Ishq Mein Marjawan 2 all set for the show's launch, they have received some special wishes from a 'special person.' Well, Helly, Rrahul, and Vishal have received good wishes from none other than Nia Sharma, who played the female lead in the original show. Yes, Nia took to her Instagram handle to send out love and best wishes to the cast and crew of Ishq Mein Marjawan 2. The Naagin 4 actress also revealed her excitement and curiosity to watch how the story unfolds this time.

Nia penned down a sweet wish for the Ishq Mein Marjawan 2 trio, as she eagerly waiting to watch the show's launch at 7 pm today. Sharing a teaser of the IMMJ 2, the actress wrote, Hey ‘Vansh Raisinghania’ aka Rrahul, wishing you luck and love for this amazing new beginning of IMMJ 2. Helly Shah how pretty you look.' The beautiful actress further stated that the show looks massive and uber ‘Cool’. On a concluding note, she wished the IMMJ 2 team a big 'Good luck.'

The first season of Ishq Mein Marjawan 2 starred , Aalisha Panwar, Nia Sharma, and Sonarika Bharodia in the lead roles. It ran for around two years and ended last year in June. Are you excited to watch what new drama does the new season has to offer? Drop-in your suggestions in the comment section below.

