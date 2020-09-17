Nia Sharma's Naagin 4 gang of Rashami Desai, Vijayendra and Anita Hassanandani shower her with birthday love

Rashami Desai, Vijayendra Kumeria, and Anita Hassanandani showered birthday girl and their former Naagin 4 co-star Nia Sharma with loads of love on her special day. Take a look.

Nia Sharma is beaming with happiness today, and she has all the reasons to be. Well, it is the beautiful actress's 'Happy Wala Birthday' today. Yes, Nia has turned a year older, and she is being flooded with best wishes and blessings from all over. Fans, colleagues, family, and friends, everyone is trying to make Nia's day extra special and make her feel loved.

The talented actress was last seen in Ekta Kapoor's supernatural drama Naagin 4 as Brinda. So, on Nia's birthday, her Naagin 4 gang including (Shalakha aka Nayantara), Vijayendra Kumeria (Dev) and (Vishakha) also showered her with birthday loved. They took to their social media handles to send birthday wishes to Nia and make her day memorable. Anita shared a beautiful selfie with Nia, wherein they are seen twinning in black, and wished her all the love.

Nia's former on-screen husband Vijayendra, shared a throwback selfie with Nia from the sets. In the photo, Nia is seen devouring some cake, and the actor wrote, 'Happy Birthday Nia. Enjoy the cake, as you are doing in this pic.' Well, this photo happens to be of the time when Nia and Vijayendra were celebrating the love they received from BrinDev's fans.

Rashami, who had a cameo in the supernatural thriller, also wished her crazy co-star Nia on her birthday. She shared a throwback photo from the first scene in Naagin 4 and penned a sweet wish for her. Rashami wrote, 'Happy birthday crazy girl. Be the way you are. Bold and Beautiful. Love you. '

Take a look at Naagin 4 team's birthday wishes for Nia here:

Meanwhile, Naagin 4 went off-air a few months ago due to a low luke-warm response and made way for Naagin 5. Are you missing the Naagin 4 gang? Let us know in the comment section below.

