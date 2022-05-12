Nikitin Dheer and Kratika Sengar Dheer blessed with a baby girl

It is great news for the fans of Nikitin Dheer and Kratika Sengar Dheer as the couple has been blessed with a baby girl. They welcomed the little angel into their lives today morning. The happiness of the new parents is unbounded as they will be starting a new phase of life with their little one. The couple had shared the news of pregnancy last year in November.

Kritika had shared her excitement about being a parent with Etimes, “Nikitin is on a cloud and I don't even know the number! He is very excited to become a father and I feel extremely blessed and grateful that I will become a mother soon. This is a new phase and our entire family was waiting for a new member in our family. It will be a new phase in our lives because this is our first child. We have been married for seven years and this was a big surprise for us. We jumped with joy and our families are extremely happy about this."

The couple had earlier shared some beautiful maternity shoot pictures on social media in which Kritika had a bright to-be-mother glow on her face.

Nikitin Dheer and Kratika Sengar Dheer had an arranged marriage on September 3, 2014. It was an arranged marriage, which was matched by Nikitin’s father.

Kratika was last seen in Choti Sarrdaarni and Nikitin in Antim: The Final Truth. He was also a part of Akshay Kumar’s superhit film Sooryavanshi.

Also read- Nikitin Dheer and Kratika Sengar share a glimpse of their monochrome maternity photoshoot; PHOTOS