Nikitin Dheer and Kratika Sengar share a glimpse of their monochrome maternity photoshoot; PHOTOS

Nikitin Dheer and Kratika Sengar are one of the most adorable couples in the entertainment industry. The pair got married in 2014 and have completed almost eight years of their blissful life together. They will be soon embracing parenthood. The couple recently shared pictures from their recent maternity photoshoot. They are seen twinning in black as Kratika is seen flaunting her baby bump.

In the picture shared by the couple, we can see Kratika in a black full sleeve dress and she has paired it with beige heels. Nikitin Dheer sported black denims and a black shirt, which he paired with simple footwear. Kratika is absolutely glowing in her maternity photoshoot. The pictures are very adorable as Nikitin Dheer holds her close and gives her a kiss on her forehead. Kratika captioned the post, “Happiness is on the way.”

See post-

Her close friends like Richa Sharma, Gunjan Manektala, Smriti Khanna, Chintzy Kaur and others sent love. In November 2021, she made the announcement saying that Junior Dheer was coming in 2022. There were rumours that she quit her show in March 2021 as she was pregnant. But they denied the rumours. They said that the show got an extension and the character of Kratika Sengar was not economically viable for the makers. Kratika Sengar got immense love for the show Kasam - Tere Pyaar Ki with Sharad Malhotra.

Nikitin Dheer was seen in the superhit movie, Shershaah. He played a colleague of Captain Vikram Batra played by Sidharth Malhotra.

Also read- Nikitin Dheer & Kratika Sengar to become parents; Actress says 'He's very excited & I feel extremely blessed'