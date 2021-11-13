Nikitin Dheer & Kratika Sengar to become parents; Actress says 'He's very excited & I feel extremely blessed'

The cute couple, Kratika Sengar Dheer and Nikitin Dheer are over the moon these days as they are going to become parents soon. It is the first time they are going to embrace parenthood. The couple and their entire family are excited about the news. In an interview with Etimes TV, actress Kratika Sengar shared her and Nikitin’s reaction when they found out they were expecting.

Kratika said, "Nikitin is on a cloud and I don't even know the number! He is very excited to become a father and I feel extremely blessed and grateful that I will become a mother soon. This is a new phase and our entire family was waiting for a new member in our family. It will be a new phase in our lives because this is our first child. We have been married for seven years and this was a big surprise for us. We jumped with joy and our families are extremely happy about this."

Kratika also shared that her happiness is doubled as her parents are also with her at this special time. She shared, "My brother is getting married next month and this will be a double celebration now. My parents and brother were in tears when they heard the news. My brother's wedding is happening in Mumbai and so my parents are also here. They don't live in Mumbai but because of the wedding, they have been here. My parents are happy that they are here and can participate in my happiness. My in-laws are also very excited and are treating me like a queen. They are taking great care of me and I am overwhelmed with the love and affection they are showering on me."

Kratika was last seen in Choti Sarrdaarni and Nikitin will be seen in the Bollywood film Antim: The Final Truth. He was also a part of Akshay Kumar’s superhit Sooryavanshi.



