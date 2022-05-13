Nikitin Dheer & Kratika Sengar Dheer’s home: A classy and expansive abode of new parents

Popular Telly actors Nikitin Dheer & Kratika Sengar Dheer are among the most loved real-life couples in the industry. The couple had an arranged marriage in 2014 and share a beautiful bond with each other. The couple loves to do PDA and often share adorable pictures of themselves on social media. They announced the pregnancy in November last year and they have been blessed with a baby girl on 12th May 2022. The couple lives in a marvelous and spacious home in Mumbai. Here we are offering a glimpse of the same.

Living area-

There is a beige cushioned sofa set with a wooden center table. There is a beautiful lamp on the side and some gorgeous paintings on the walls. There are some floral decorations on the table.

Dining

There is a stylish dining area with cushioned chairs and printed covers. There is a black glass top for the dining table.

Reading area

There is a special corner for sitting and reading books. The corner comprised a full-size bookshelf painted in blue. It has cabinets in the bottom area. There is a special white single-seater sofa for comfortably reading books.

Temple

There is a lovely temple in the couple’s home and it is placed right in the center. There is a beautiful idol of Lord Ganesha which is kept on a table and surrounded with floral decorations and lighting.

Balcony

Kratika and Nikitin’s home has a simple balcony with some hanging décor and some plantations on the sides.

Bedroom

The couple has a classy bedroom with a beige cushioned headrest and a wooden bed. There are dark wood side tables and dark wood doors. The huge almirahs are beige in colour.

Washroom

The washroom is in a beige and brown theme with a brown cast bathtub and beige wall marbles.

