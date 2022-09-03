Nikitin Dheer shares a heartwarming video with wife Kratika Sengar as they complete 8 years of marriage; Watch

Nikitin Dheer and Kratika Sengar are among the highly popular couples in the telly industry. The duo had an arranged marriage in 2014, but their excellent chemistry definitely speaks otherwise. The couple is one of the most adored pairs in the entertainment sector and is immensely loved by their fans. They enjoy a massive fan following on social media and every now and then, share a sneak peek into their life. The beautiful couple completed 8 years of their marriage today, on September 3. The couple’s happiness is doubled this year as they have been recently blessed with a baby girl. Shershaah actor Nikitin Dheer shared a mushy video as he wished Kratika on their anniversary.

Nikitin has shared a montage of pictures of the couple, featuring some of the best moments of their lives together. He shared in the captions, “Happy Anniversary Partner!”

First of all, TV actress Kritika Sengar and Nikitin Dheer got married on 3 September 2014. It was an arranged marriage, which was matched by Nikitin’s father Pankaj Dheer. Both have completed 8 years of marriage. After 7 years of marriage, both of them welcomed their daughter Devika on 12 May 2022. After the birth of the daughter, now the couple is enjoying the new parenthood phase of their lives. They also shared picture with their daughter Devika, for Ganpati celebrations and wishing everyone.

On the professional front, Kratika Sengar was a part of popular shows like Kasam - Tere Pyaar Ki, Punar Vivah, Choti Sardarni, and Jhansi Ki Rani. While talking about Nikitin Dheer, he was last seen in Salman Khan’s Antim: The Final Truth. He also worked in Akshay Kumar's Sooryavanshi and Sidharth Malhotra's Shershaah.

