Nikki Sharma calls rape allegations against Pearl V Puri ‘absurd’; Vaidehii Nair says ‘truth will be out soon’

As Pearl V Puri has reportedly been sent into judicial custody, Nikki Sharma and Vaidehii Nair have come out in his support.

Content Warning: The article contains references to rape and abuse.

In a shocking turn of events, Pearl V Puri has reportedly been arrested in an alleged sexual assault case of a minor. This news has come as a shock to the entire television industry. According to media reports, the Naagin 3 actor has been booked under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act for the alleged rape of a minor girl. The Naagin 3 actor was arrested on Friday by the Waliv and Mumbai Police, ANI reported. While Pearl has been in custody, several actors from the television industry have come out in his support.

Joining them were Nikki Sharma and Vaidehii Nair have rubbished the allegation imposed against Pear. Sharing a pic with Pearl, Nikki stated, “It’s absurd. absolutely absurd to see what’s happening right now and the news that’s doing the rounds. all I can say is @pearlvpuri is a good human, so humble and so kind to everyone that’s around him. this is not him, it’s all lies. I hope the truth comes into light soon #istandwithpearl #justicewillbeserved”. On the other hand, Vaidehii called Pearl a perfect gentleman and stated that the truth will be out soon. “I know you and believe it cannot be true! the truth will be out soon! you are a perfect gentleman. Be strong @pearlvpuri Always here for you! #ISTANDWITHPEARL Love you @pearlvpuri,” she added.

Take a look at Nikki Sharma and Vaidehii Nair’s post.

Earlier, has also stated that he is doubtful if Pearl could do anything of this sort and also emphasised that the truth will prevail. Sharing a pic with Pearl, Arjun wrote, “I stand with @pearlvpuri. I doubt he can do something like this ever … he is a soft spoken well behaved guy. The truth shall be out .. till then stay strong Pearl. #istandwithpearl.”

(If you know someone who is struggling with abuse, please reach out and report about it. There are several helplines available for the same.)

Also Read: Pearl V Puri sent to 14 days judicial custody by local court in alleged rape case; Report

Share your comment ×