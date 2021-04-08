Nikki Tamboli appreciates Rubina Dilaik for managing her work & time well: 'May take up another reality show'

Nikki Tamboli ready to get back to work as she has become covid 19 negative and she has work lined up. She shared her views on doing TV daily soaps.

The South India actress Nikki Tamboli became a popular name with her entry in the top reality show Bigg Boss 14. The gorgeous actor was immensely appreciated in the show for her looks and bold attitude. She formed a great friendship with Rubina Dilaik and Abhinav Shukla. The actress was diagnosed with covid 19 positive recently and she was in quarantine as she recovered. The actress got herself tested after her recovery and she is negative. Now she is ready to take new projects in various mediums.

In regards to her upcoming projects, she stated that she can start shooting immediately. She said that she is talking with OTT and filmmakers, as she hopes for some good work. She also revealed that she may take up another reality TV show soon, where she can be herself. She said that her schedule is packed as she has work lined up. She feels grateful for the work she is getting.

Talking about becoming part of a daily soap, the actress revealed that she is not interested in television as she just wants to do movies. She said that television is very time-consuming and she will not be able to devote that much time. She added that her friend from Bigg Boss 14, Rubina Dilaik is a television expert as she is good at managing time, work, and other things. She adds that she will enter her area of expertise and she will do films as well as OTT.

Credits :Times of India

