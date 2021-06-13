Nikki Tamboli on brother’s demise: I am just trying to accept what happened and moving ahead

Nikki Tamboli, who is in Cape Town shooting for the show, shares her feeling on life after her brother’s sudden demise. He passed away on May 5.

Former Bigg Boss 14 contestant Nikki Tamboli is currently in Cape Town shooting for the adventure-based reality show Khatron Ke Khiladi 11. But just before leaving for the show, the actress had lost her brother Jatin Tamboli. He died due to COVID 19. She keeps treating her fans with memories of her brother on social media. On Brother's Day also the actress remembered her brother. and wrote, "#happybrothersday you have no idea how much I miss you. It’s you all around me all the time and I can feel you but the saddest part can’t see you." To note, the actress was also trolled for joining the show just a week after her brother’s death.

In an interview with Hindustan Times, she opened up on her brother’s demise and said that she does not have anyone to talk on this. ‘I cannot cry in front of my parents as I don’t want to make them weak. I don’t even know what they are feeling as I have not spoken to them. I am just trying to accept what happened and moving ahead,’ she added. The actress’s brother was 29. She had also kept puja for the well-being of her brother but unfortunately, he died.

The actress also mentioned in the interview that she is struggling with her feelings and cannot talk about this to anyone. ‘I felt like I was his mother and sister both,’ she said.

When the actress had announced her participation in the show, she took to Instagram and wrote, ‘I remember before my brother was admitted in hospital we had discussed khatron Ke khiladi & he was very excited and happy about it.’

Meanwhile, the actress is also gearing up for her music video release ‘Kalla Reh Jayenge’. Coming back to the show, the promo has released and it will air in July. There are 13 celebrities this year who have participated in the show.

