Nikki Tamboli deletes emotional 'crying to sleep' post on brother's death; Shares a new quote remembering him

Nikki Tamboli, who is currently in Cape Town shooting for Khatron Ke Khiladi 11, has deleted an emotional post wherein she had talked about being unable to cope with her brother’s tragic death.

Bigg Boss 14 finalist Nikki Tamboli had recently lost her brother Jatin, who succumbed to the deadly Coronavirus last week. The actress, who is yet to come to terms with the tragedy, has now deleted an emotional post wherein she talked about 'crying herself to sleep' almost every night while missing her brother. Nikki also said that it was her brother's dream to see her in Khatron Ke Khiladi 11.

In the post, she had written, “I miss my brother so much and I am sobbing myself to sleep almost every night. few people whom I know tell me that it was his time to go and I should be glad he’s not in emotional pain anymore and not sick anymore and that I have to let him go but my mind doesn’t want to accept that.” Nikki added, “I knew my brother my whole life, we were very close and we always protected each other from the other family members and I had to look after him for most of his life even when I wasn’t around him. I kind of felt like my brother’s sister and mum.”

However, due to unknown reasons, Nikki has now deleted the post. She shared a new quote on her Instagram stories that read as, “A million words would not bring you back, I know because I tried, neither would a million tears, I know because I cried.”

Meanwhile, Nikki is currently in Cape Town shooting for the reality show, Khatron Ke Khiladi 11 and has been sharing glimpses from the same on her social media.

