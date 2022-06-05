Nikki Tamboli drops PICS with co-star Shaheer Sheikh ahead of release of their song 'Ek Haseena Ne'

Gorgeous actress Nikki Tamboli is among the popular names in the television industry and rose to fame with her entry into the television reality show Bigg Boss 14. During her Bigg Boss 14 journey, Nikki was famous for her outspoken nature and vibrant side. She was also appreciated for doing all the tasks and was loved by the audience. After this reality show, Nikki went on to star in many popular shows and music videos. Now, again, she is all set to feature in another project with popular actor Shaheer Sheikh.

Shaheer and Nikki will be collaborating for the first time for the music video titled 'Ek Haseena Ne'. Both Shaheer and Nikki took to their respective Instagram accounts to share the poster of their upcoming song. On 4th June 2022, the actors also shared the teaser of their upcoming music video and announced the release date of the 'Ek Haseena Ne'. It is all set to release on 6th June 2022 at 1 pm. The chemistry of the duo in the teaser has been receiving appreciation from the audiences, and fans are quite excited for the launch of the full song. As Ek Haseena Ne will be released tomorrow, Nikki has dropped a few pictures along with her co-star Shaheer and captioned them, "Your eyes stole all my words away". Fans are loving their on-screen chemistry and have dropped amazing comments on their pictures.

Check out the teaser of Shaheer and Nikki's song 'Ek Haseena Ne'

Speaking about Shaheer, the actor is currently seen in the television show, 'Woh Toh Hai Albelaa.' He essays the male lead character of Kanha and is paired with Hiba Nawab. Apart from doing this show, he has done numerous music videos, which have been a huge hit among the audience.

On the professional front, Nikki appeared in the Tamil film titled 'Kanchana 3', which became one of the highest-grossing Tamil films of the year. Apart from this, the actress has also starred in two Telugu films. Nikki was also seen in the stunt reality show Khatron Ke Khiladi 11, and later featured in numerous music videos. She also made a guest appearance in The Khatra Khatra Show along with Pratik Sehajpal.

