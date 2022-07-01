Nikki Tamboli flaunts her washboard abs in a stunning grey outfit; Fans call her 'Queen'; PICS

Actress Nikki Tamboli is among the well-known personalities in the television industry. The actress rose to fame after she participated in India's most popular reality show, Bigg Boss 14. Post her stint in this reality show, she starred in numerous music videos along with some popular television celebs. Apart from her acting prowess, Nikki is also hailed by fans for her splendid fashion sense and enjoys a massive fan following on her social media handle owing to her glamourous pictures.

Time and again, Nikki often stunned the fashion police with her style sense and proved that she is truly one of the reigning fashionista queens of the television industry. Today again, Nikki left fans spellbound as she dropped some amazing pictures in a grey outfit. Nikki flaunted her washboard abs and left netizens stunned with her fit physique. She opted for a grey plunging neckline crop top and paired it with grey pants. She styled her hair open and sported simple makeup. Fans are going frenzy over Nikki's pictures and have dropped amazing comments for her.

Nikki Tamboli's career:

Nikki appeared in the Tamil film titled 'Kanchana 3', which became one of the highest-grossing Tamil films of the year. Apart from this, the actress has also starred in two Telugu films. Nikki was also seen in the stunt reality show Khatron Ke Khiladi 11 and later featured in numerous music videos. She also made a guest appearance in 'The Khatra Khatra Show', along with Pratik Sehajpal. Nikki recently collaborated with Television actor Shaheer Sheikh for a music video titled 'Ek Haseena Ne'.

