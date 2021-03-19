  1. Home
Nikki Tamboli gets trolled by Jasmin Bhasin and Aly Goni's fans; Former reacts ‘They are paid to do that'

Nikki Tamboli is back again with another controversy. She is being trolled by Jasmin and Aly fans for answering a question. Take a look inside for her reply.
23143 reads Mumbai Updated: March 20, 2021 11:48 am
The controversies surrounding the reality show Bigg Boss 14 doesn’t seem to end even after the show has ended. After challengers were introduced in the show it became a massive hit. The audience witnessed some nasty fights between the contestants. Nikki Tamboli is one of the contestants, who fought with everyone and was in headlines. She got eliminated from the show but made a comeback as a wild card entry. In the entire season, Nikki became popular for her fashion choices and for her misbehaviour towards others.

In the past, she had been bashed by Salman Khan on the show for being rude to her fellow contestants. And recently, Nikki was trolled by netizens for her statement on former contestant Andy's show. VJ Andy had asked her that would she consider going on a date with Aly if he broke up with Jasmin and she replied saying that she can go with him even now but as a friend. However, this did not go well with Jasmin Bhasin and Aly Goni's fans. They started trolling VJ Andy and Nikki on Twitter.

JasLy fans have been calling out Andy for his question and Nikki got trolled for answering it. However, Nikki has reacted to it saying, "Oh woww! This or that, hate or love, glad to see some people have so much time to talk about me! Hmmm! Yeh bhi paid karwaya hai??"


Andy also wrote on Nikki’s tweet, "Just such a perfect reply.” And also mentioned, “We cannot stop #Jasly fans from attacking @nikkitamboli They will just take things the way they want. You can say anything & it will be taken in the way they want to take it.  So it’s their thinking... not ours. let it be.” Nikki Tamboli is trending as #NikkiTamboliAukatMeReh.

Credits :Nikki Tamboli Twitter/Andy VJ twitter

