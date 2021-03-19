Nikki Tamboli gets trolled by Jasmin Bhasin and Aly Goni's fans; Former reacts ‘They are paid to do that'

The controversies surrounding the reality show Bigg Boss 14 doesn’t seem to end even after the show has ended. After challengers were introduced in the show it became a massive hit. The audience witnessed some nasty fights between the contestants. Nikki Tamboli is one of the contestants, who fought with everyone and was in headlines. She got eliminated from the show but made a comeback as a wild card entry. In the entire season, Nikki became popular for her fashion choices and for her misbehaviour towards others.

In the past, she had been bashed by on the show for being rude to her fellow contestants. And recently, Nikki was trolled by netizens for her statement on former contestant Andy's show. VJ Andy had asked her that would she consider going on a date with Aly if he broke up with Jasmin and she replied saying that she can go with him even now but as a friend. However, this did not go well with Jasmin Bhasin and Aly Goni's fans. They started trolling VJ Andy and Nikki on Twitter.

JasLy fans have been calling out Andy for his question and Nikki got trolled for answering it. However, Nikki has reacted to it saying, "Oh woww! This or that, hate or love, glad to see some people have so much time to talk about me! Hmmm! Yeh bhi paid karwaya hai??"

Hmmm! Yeh bhi paid karwaya hai?? pic.twitter.com/QjAa633quB — Nikki Tamboli (@nikkitamboli) March 18, 2021



