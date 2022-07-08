Nikki Tamboli hails Rubina Dilaik for doing Khatron Ke Khiladi 12: She is extremely strong & can win the show

Nikki Tamboli is one of the most popular actors on social media. The south Indian movie actress came to the light from the reality Bigg Boss 14. Post that she was seen in another stunt-based reality show Khatron Ke Khiladi 11, hosted by Rohit Shetty. She has also done numerous music videos. The actress recently became candid with Etimes about being choosey about projects and her favourite contestant in Khatron Ke Khiladi 12.

On being asked about not taking up any South movie in recent times, or doing any show, she said, “After Bigg Boss, I am careful when it comes to selecting my projects. I want to be choosy. I don’t care if the production house is big or my co-actor is big, all that matters to me is my role and the storyline. If that works out for me, I am willing to take up the project.” In the past, Nikki did South films like Thipparaa Meesam and Kanchana 3.

Nikki was last seen in the stunt-based reality show Khatron Ke Khiladi. Now, her friend Rubina Dilaik is participating in the show and is currently in Cape Town. “Rubina is extremely strong and will do very well. We have seen her in Bigg Boss and know-how strong-willed she is. She can win this show, too. But other contestants are also doing very well,” she says.

Bigg Boss fame also opened on getting trolled for expressing her emotions. She said that she likes criticism because she feels that it gives her the energy to work harder in life and do better. Hence, criticism doesn’t affect her.

