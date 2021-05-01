Nikki Tamboli holds puja as her brother battles COVID 19: God will answer your prayers better than you think

Nikki Tamboli’s brother is battling Coronavirus as the moment and the former BB14 contestant has extended prayers for his speedy recovery.

The COVID 19 situation is getting worse by the day and the cases are on a continuous high across the country. It is the time when each day appears to be a struggle and prayer is the only thing giving us hope. And this is exactly what Nikki Tamboli, who became a household name post her stint in Bigg Boss 14, has been doing the days ever since her brother has been tested positive for the deadly virus and is currently fighting the disease along with other issues.

Recently, the former BB14 contestant held a puja at her residence as she prayed for her brother’s well being. She even shared pics of the puja on her Instagram handle. In the caption, Nikki expressed her hope about her prayers getting answered soon as she sent some positive vibes to his brother to fight the tough times. She wrote, “God will answer your prayers better than you think...of course, one will not always get exactly what he has asked for.. we all have sorrows and disappointments but one must never forget that, if commended to god they will issue in good.. his own solution is far better than any we could conceive #prayers #healing #getwellsoonbhaiya #weallarewithyou. You have your sister who is waiting for you.”

Take a look at Nikki Tamboli’s post:

On the other hand, Nikki also sent recovery wishes to Rubina Dilaik as well as the latter tested positive for COVID 19. The Bigg Boss 14 winner had shared the news on social media and wrote, “I always look out for silver lining!! I will be now eligible for donating plasma after a month. Tested Positive! Home quarantine for 17 days! Whosoever has come in contact with me past 5-7 days, plz get yourself tested!”

