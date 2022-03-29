Nikki Tamboli ‘inspired’ by Bharti Singh for working during her 8th month of pregnancy: Hats off to her

Gorgeous actress Nikki Tamboli became a popular name with her entry into the reality show, Bigg Boss 14 as a contestant. She was highly appreciated for her genuine nature and glam personality. Post the show, she has been part of numerous music videos and other shows. She is presently seen in The Khatra Khatra Show, hosted by Haarsh Limbachiyaa and Bharti Singh. Bharti Singh is in her third trimester of pregnancy and is due very soon.

The comedian is in her eighth month and is still working. She is hosting Hunarbaaz and The Khatra Khatra Show at present. Nikki Tamboli, who worked with her in her show has spoken about how she manages to work even during these days.

In an interview with Times Now Digital, Nikki said, "Bharti has been an inspiration for me since a long time. Not just for me but I think for everyone. I mean being pregnant for eight months and standing on her feet every day since morning to late night. That's really fantastic. I think we all should give her a salute. Even after being so tired, she wakes up at 4 am, 5 am and starts getting ready for work. No one has so much patience and hats off to her. "

Bharti and Haarsh got married in December 2017 and are all set to become parents next month. Bharti Singh had also shared a series of pictures from her maternity photoshoot.

Talking about The Khatra Khatra Show, this is the second season of the show. The comedy-game show began on March 13 and is written and produced by Haarsh. The show also has Farah Khan as the special host for the Friday episode while Bharti and Haarsh host for the rest of the days. Until now, celebrities like Karan Kundrra, Nishant Bhat, Pratik Sehajpal, Karan Patel, Harbhajan Singh, Umar Riaz, Rashami Desai, Prince Narula, Yuvika Chaudhary, Punit J Pathak, and others have been a part of the show. Bollywood stars like Jacqueline Fernandes and Parineeti Chopra have also been a part of the show.

