Nikki Tamboli looks sensational in orange short dress as she announces her upcoming music video

The Khatron Ke Khiladi 11 contestant Nikki Tamboli has become the netizen's favorite with the reality show Bigg Boss 14. She had started her acting career with south Indian movies but she became the national fame with the show. Post Bigg Boss she has been seen in numerous hit music videos. The actress is presently part of the reality show Khatron Ke Khiladi 11, for which she had traveled to Cape Town for 45 days. The actress will be soon seen in a new music video named ‘Roko Roko’ and she has shared its poster on her social media handle.

The actress took to her Instagram to share the news about her upcoming music video. In the poster, she can be seen clad in a fitted off-shoulder orange short dress that has been embezzled with sequins in the seams of the dress. She is standing with the star singer Mellow D in the poster. She has shared in the caption, “Cant wait to share my next one with y'all!! #RokoRoko coming to you in just a few days! Stay tuned @bgbngmusic @mellowmellow @gauravxwadhwa”

See post here-

Nikki Tamboli was the first contestant to be eliminated on the show KKK11, which came as a huge disappointment for her fans. But there are speculations of her wild card entry in the show which may happen later in the show. The actress is also very active on social media and often shares gorgeous pictures of herself in various attires. She had also shared a video of herself in tie and dye print attire as she captioned, “Nazar Na Lag Jaye Duniya Di.”

