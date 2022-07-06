Nikki Tamboli makes netizens go 'wow' as she dazzles in a plunging neckline green outfit; Watch

Actress Nikki Tamboli is among the well-known personalities in the television industry. The actress rose to fame after she had participated in India's most popular reality show, Bigg Boss 14. Post her stint in this reality show, she starred in numerous music videos along with some popular television celebs. Apart from her acting prowess, Nikki is also hailed by fans for her splendid fashion sense and enjoys a massive fan following on her social media handle owing to her glamourous pictures.

From Traditional to western, Nikki can nail any outfit with perfection and her Instagram posts are proof of her stylish avatar. She never fails to spread her charm at any event or photoshoot and perfectly knows what outfit will make heads turn. Having said that, Nikki again treated her fans with an amazing video from her latest photoshoot. In this video, Nikki looks amazing in a plunging neckline green bodycon gown. Her makeup is subtle and she looks flawless in her open tresses. Sharing this clip, Nikki captioned, "Kissed by the sun". Fans drop several amazing comments on Nikki's video.

Nikki Tamboli's career:

Nikki appeared in the Tamil film titled 'Kanchana 3', which became one of the highest-grossing Tamil films of the year. Apart from this, the actress has also starred in two Telugu films. Nikki was also seen in the stunt reality show Khatron Ke Khiladi 11 and later featured in numerous music videos. She also made a guest appearance in 'The Khatra Khatra Show', along with Pratik Sehajpal. Nikki recently collaborated with Television actor Shaheer Sheikh for a music video titled 'Ek Haseena Ne'.

