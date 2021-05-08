Nikki Tamboli misses her brother & says ‘Can’t see you’ as she searches for him in clouds en route for KKK 11

Nikki Tamboli shares a picture of the clouds as she misses her brother who passed away recently. She adds that she is doing the show for her brother.

Bigg Boss 14 fame Nikki Tamboli was one of the popular contestants of the show. The South Indian actress was among the most prominent contestants of the show and the audience liked her for her a strong personality in the house. Nikki Tamboli has been roped in for the stunt reality show Khatron Ke Khiladi 11. The actress recently boarded the flight for the shoot to Cape Town and she was missing her brother as she looked at the clouds.

Nikki Tamboli recently lost her brother who had contracted COVID 19. She has shared that he already had several medical complications. The actress has posted a picture of clouds on her social media and wrote ‘can’t see you’. Nikki is heartbroken over the losing her brother and is doing the show Khatron Ke Khiladi 11 as he wanted her to do it.

The actress has penned a note about entering KKK11 after the biggest tragedy of her life, she wrote in a post, ‘I m going for my brother, for my family and to overcome my fear where as I know there are hundreds and millions of people who are praying for my family & my brother & I am going to go achieve all of that with the support of my guardian angel my dada. I wanted my brother to come out of hospital and see me in khatron. But that won’t happen, but now he will be the closest one to watch me from above. I am fighting my pain to see my brother happy and he will be my shield forever.’

Most of the contestants of the reality show have left for it. The list includes Rahul Vaidya, , Abhinav Shukla, Varun Sood, among others.

