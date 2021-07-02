Nikki Tamboli opens up on her marriage plans: ‘If I find a good guy I can get married’

The Khatron Ke Khiladi 11 contestant Nikki Tamboli shares she has no time for casual relationships and she is presently focusing on her work.

Nikki Tamboli is one of the contestants of the stunt reality show Khatron Ke Khiladi 11. The actress has recently opened up on views on personal relationships. She talked about the main focus on her career and she does not interest in time pass. The actress shared in an interview with Bollywood life as she said she is too busy for a causal relationship.

The Bigg Boss 14 fame actress shared in the interview, “Mujhe kisi ki zindagi kharab nahi karni. I am very open ki mujhe time nahi hai. Mujhe timepass relationship nahi chahiye. Mujhe apne aap ke liye time nahi hai, main kisi aur ko apna jhootha time kyun doon (I don’t want to spoil anyone’s life. I am very open about the fact that I don’t have time. When I barely have time for myself, why should I pretend to have time for someone else)?”

She further added that she is not opposed to the idea of marriage and if she finds a guy whom she likes. She said, “To be very honest, agar mujhe achcha ladka aaj bhi mil jaata hai, main shaadi bhi kar loon. Mujhe aise timepass ke liye time nahi hai. Mujhe apne career important hai.” She also added that if she meets the perfect guy then she can get married anytime.

On the work front, the actress has worked in numerous south Indian movies including Chikati Gadilo Chithakotudu and Kanchana 3. She came to the limelight from the reality show Bigg Boss 14, after which she has participated in another reality show Khatron Ke Khiladi 11. Also read- 5 times Nikki Tamboli shells out major fashion goals from her Khatron Ke Khiladi 11 diaries

