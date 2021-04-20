Nikki Tamboli opens up on why she is not dating Jaan Kumar Sanu: He is not my type and will always be a friend

Nikki Tamboli and Jaan Kumar Sanu were adored for their relationship inside the house. The actress has always considered him as her friend and reveals the reason for not dating him.

Former Bigg Boss 14 contestants Nikki Tamboli and Jaan Kumar Sanu were popular among the audience for their love and hate relationship. Their friendship in the house grabbed a lot of attention. The singer's fondness for Nikki is not hidden and he has never shied away from expressing it. However, the actress, who was one of the strongest contestants in the house, had accused him of kissing her forcefully. Her accusation had created a lot of commotion. It is worth mentioning here that Jaan had denied Nikki’s allegation saying that such things never happened inside the house.

Talking to Telly Chakkar, the actress revealed that she will not date Jaan Kumar and said that he is not of her type and will always remain her close friend. “I want someone with a strong personality who can take a stand. We will always be friends and beyond that there is nothing,” she added. Former Bigg Boss contestant also prayed that he gets a better girl in his life. Even after the show ended, both still trend on social platforms.

In an interview with Hindustan Times, Jaan’s mother Rita Bhattacharya had said that her son is not like the way he behaves with Nikki. “He may be infatuated. My son is young and he is very different in his life,” she added. Jaan Kumar Sanu is son of playback singer Kumar Sanu. When he was inside the house, Rahul Vaidya had targeted him for nepotism.

