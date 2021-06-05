Nikki Tamboli pens emotional post on brother’s one month death anniversary; Rubina Dilaik, Manu Punjabi react

Nikki Tamboli took to her social media to mark the one-month death anniversary of her brother Jatin, who passed away due to Covid 19.

Although Nikki Tamboli is currently in Cape Town, fulfilling her work commitments, the Bigg Boss 14 contestant hasn't yet come to terms with her brother's tragic death. Last month, her brother Jatin Tamboli, who was suffering from multiple health issues, passed away while battling Covid-19. On the occasion of his brother’s one-month death anniversary, Nikki penned an emotional post, remembering him. She mentioned that she is not over the loss yet. Her friends from the industry including, Rubina Dilaik, Manu Punjabi among others offered their condolences and asked her to be strong.

Taking to her Instagram handle, Nikki shared a post that reads, “God saw he was getting tired, & cure was not to be..So he put his arms around him & whispered “come with me” With tearful eyes we watched him suffer him & saw him fade away. Although we loved him dearly, we couldn’t make him stay.” Alongside this heartfelt note, the actress wrote in the caption, “It’s been a month today Beloved brother Our hearts still ache in sadness & secret tears still flow, what it meant to lose you, no one will ever know.” Commenting on the post, Rubina said, “your dada is resting in peace ! And he is watching you ...... Make him proud.” Manu Punjabi, who was seen with Nikki in Bigg Boss 14, wrote, True.. #nikkitamboli and UR a fighter.”

Check out Nikki Tamboli’s post below:

Meanwhile, Nikki is currently in Cape Town, South Africa shooting for the adventure show Khatron Ke Khiladi 11. She has been dropping glimpses from it on her social media platforms.

