Nikki Tamboli performs puja, cuts cake with her father after buying a high-end car; See PICS

Bigg Boss 14 contestant Nikki Tamboli rose to popularity after her stint on the reality show. Prior to that, she worked in a few South films but it was the small screen that gave her the desired fame and made her a household name. Soon after Bigg Boss, Nikki participated in Khatron Ke Khiladi 11 but was eliminated due to her poor performance. For the unversed, after signing up for the reality show, she lost her younger brother and couldn't back out of the show. Nikki was emotionally shaken and therefore had to bid adieu to the show very soon.

After doing reality shows, Nikki Tamboli featured in several Hindi and Punjabi music videos and won the hearts of the audience. She was seen at big bashes and became a paparazzi favourite too. After acquiring a name for herself in showbiz, Nikki purchased a plush car and posted pictures of the car on her Instagram. Nikki Tamboli was accompanied by her father, who cut the car-shaped logo cake and also performed puja. She posted the pictures on her Instagram with the caption: "For always lifting me up

and never letting me down, I'm forever grateful. I'll always be your little girl #newcar #mercedes #mercedesbenz #daddylittlegirl #familyfirst #gratitude #blessed (sic)"

Check out the post here:

Nikki's happiness could be seen through the pictures where she was dressed in all-black attire. Nikki's friends Jasmin Bhasin, Pratik Sehajpal, and Sana Makbul commented on her post and extended congratulatory messages.

Nikki Tamboli's projects

On the professional front, as per ETimes, Nikki Tamboli will be seen in a Bollywood film alongside one of the versatile and popular actors. The report also stated that she has begun shooting for the film and is working extremely hard. In the past, Nikki Tamboli did the famous Tamil film Kanchana 3, which became one of the highest-grossing Tamil films of the year. Apart from that, she has also done two Telugu films. Her camaraderie with Pratik Sehajpal on Bharti Singh and Haarsh Limbachiyaa's The Khatra Khatra Show was loved by everyone.

Also Read: Nikki Tamboli's heart cries for Sidhu Moose Wala's mother; Asks 'Maa ka kya kasoor?'

