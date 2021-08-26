Nikki Tamboli recalls her BB14 journey with Rubina Dilaik as she showers birthday love on her ‘baby girl’

Rubina Dilaik created a massive buzz in the telly world when she had won Bigg Boss 14 beating Rahul Vaidya early this year. While it was a tough journey, the Shakti Astitva Ke Ehsaas Ki actress also found great friends in Nikki Tamboli, Aly Goni, etc. In fact, Rubina and Nikki’s equation from foes to friends grabbed a lot of attention. So as the Choti Bahu actress turned a year older today, all eyes were on the former Khatron Ke Khiladi 11 contestant’s social media handle. Keeping up with the expectations, Nikki has shared a sweet post for Rubina.

Taking to her Instagram story, Nikki shared a collage of her Bigg Boss 14 moments with Rubina. In the caption, the former Khatron Ke Khiladi 11 contestant got nostalgic about how she became foes to friends with the Shakti Astitva Ek Ehsaas Ki actress during their stint on the popular reality show. She wrote, “From being strangers to sisters for life.. The journey was long and not easy. @rubinadilaik happiest birthday my baby girl #loveyouinfinite” along with heart emotions.

Take a look at Nikki Tamboli’s post for Rubina Dilaik’s birthday:

On the other hand, Rubina’s husband Abhinav Shukla also took to social media and shared a beautiful picture of the birthday girl. In the caption, “Always open skies and clean air and healthy living on your Birthday…. To check out Ruby’s birthday gift wait for few days!” Later his post was inundated with best wishes from Sana Makbul, Sourabh Raaj Jain etc.

