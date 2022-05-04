Nikki Tamboli remembers her brother on his first death anniversary; Shares how he 'taught her to be strong'

Nikki Tamboli went through a difficult time in 2021 as her brother passed away. The actress had a tough time dealing with the situation but she had kept a brave face. She often talks about her brother and considers him her pillar of strength. Today, 4 May, is the first death anniversary of her brother and she shared a heart-wrenching post about him and shared that she missed him.

Nikki Tamboli had shared a small video clip of her brother and captioned it, “The past year has been the longest, toughest and saddest 365 days for me as you were not by my side. May the afterlife be kind to you. I miss you so much, Little bro! 1 year has passed since you left, but my heart is still wounded for you. A year doesn’t seem like such a long time but without you here it has felt like an eternity. Time is supposed to be a healer but after a year it’s still as painful as the first day No matter what I do to move on from this pain, deep down inside I will always know that I’ll never get to hug you again. Brother you taught me to be strong but sorry I’m letting you down. I can never be strong to accept that you are no longer here. A family will never get over losing their loved ones. It doesn't matter how long ago or how old the loved one was or how they died. The family lives with this pain every moment of their remaining lives. Good bye dear brother you deserve eternal rest, You cared so much for one and all to have you I was blessed. 4.05.2021”.

See the post here-

Nikki’s brother, Jatin Tamboli passed away due to COVID-19. On Brother's Day also the actress remembered him and wrote, "#happybrothersday you have no idea how much I miss you. It’s you all around me all the time and I can feel you but the saddest part can’t see you."

