Nikki Tamboli remembers late brother on Bhai Dooj as she cherishes their childhood memories

The festival of Bhai Dooj is all about celebrating brother and sister’s unconditional love and the social media is flooded with adorable posts from the celebrations. Amid this, Nikki Tamboli’s post for her brother has left everyone with a heavy heart. For the uninitiated, Nikki had lost her brother early this year to cancer and she has been heartbroken ever since as she was the closest to him. And on the occasion of Bhai Dooj, she remembered her late brother and penned an emotional note.

Taking to the Instagram account, Nikki shared a throwback picture with her brother wherein they were dressed in ethnic wear and were posing happily for the camera. In the caption, she wrote, “The pious occasion of bhai dooj reminds me of the days when we were kids. We fought & made up easily. Those lovely days cannot come back but will always stay in my heart. Our mind holds the memories. Our heart keeps the love. Our faith lets us know we will meet again…. Happy Bhai Dooj Brother” along with a heart emoticon.

Take a look at Nikki Tamboli’s post:

Earlier, talking about the effect of her brother’s demise, Nikki told Pinkvilla in an exclusive conversation that she was depressed. “I was enjoying, I was laughing and posting pictures. I was trolled on social media for this but this is life. I had two choices, either be sad or be happy and I chose to happy as my brother always wanted me to be happy,” she added.