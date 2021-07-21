Nikki Tamboli reveals her family’s reaction to her stint on KKK11: I could see that they were not very happy

Nikki Tamboli, who became a household name post her stint in Bigg Boss 14, made headlines after she was roped in for Khatron Ke Khiladi 11. The actress was one of the contestants on Rohit Shetty’s show. And while her fans were excited to see her in the adventure-based reality show, much to everyone’s surprise, Nikki turned out to be the first contestant to be eliminated from Khatron Ke Khiladi 11. While her fans have been heartbroken with her eviction, the actress has revealed that her family isn’t that happy with her performance on the show.

During her recent interaction with Spotboye, Nikki revealed her family's reaction to her stint on KKK111. She said, “When I was sitting and watching my episodes with my family I could see that they are not very happy. The only thing that moment I felt as if I would have tried I may have gone a long way. I had trust in myself that I can overcome my fears and fight with my fears. But that didn't happen. And I am also disappointed in myself. I was not expecting this short journey. I don't know what happened to me suddenly I was going into panic mode and was not able to manipulate my mind.”

This isn’t all. Nikki had also penned an emotional note on social media and apologised to her fans for letting them down. She wrote, “It’s as difficult to describe in words as it was to perform that difficult stunt out there. I know this came as a shock to all my fans and I too was disappointed about it but more than that I want to say sorry and thank you to Rohit sir that inspite of such motivation and mentoring I couldn’t make it and did abort the stunt. It wasn’t easy but I did have a lot of fears and emotional baggage along before every stunt. But this journey has been one hell of a ride and I will cherish each and every moment of it forever. Until next time.”

