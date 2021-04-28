Nikki Tamboli says having COVID 19 is like ‘going through hell’: I know how difficult it is to survive

After recovering from the Covid-19 virus, Nikki Tamboli has recalled how difficult the recovery was and urged people to follow the necessary safety protocol. Take a look.

As India enters the second phase of Coronavirus, the situation in the country has worsened. In the last week, the country has been recording over 3 lakh Covid-19 cases every day. Celebrities and influential personalities are using their social media handles to offer a helping hand to those in need during these trying times. TV actress Nikki Tamboli, who recently recovered from the virus, has spoken about her experience after testing positive. In an interview with Hindustan Times, the actress also urged people to follow the safety protocols.

Speaking to the outlet, Nikki expressed how difficult it is for people without amenities to survive. She further explained how unfortunate it is for those who aren’t able to get beds in hospitals. “It’s like going through hell,” she added. The star also requested everyone to follow the Coronavirus guidelines, emphasizing how difficult the situation gets post contracting the virus. “We don’t have the proper infrastructure in place now,” she said while talking about the unavailability of hospital beds. The actress also said it’s always better to take precautions.

Nikki spoke about how cautious she has been despite recovering from the virus. She added that after testing negative for the virus, she has been working on her immunity by working out. The actress explained how the situation was under control during the pandemic until people took it for granted. “People think since the vaccine is out, they can do whatever they want,” she added that even after getting the vaccine, people end up getting infected.

Hindustan Times

