Nikki Tamboli shares her personal struggle of coping with a major loss and being part of KKK11

Nikki Tamboli shares she is going through a difficult time and it can be seen in her performance in the show KKK11.

The famous South Indian movie actress Nikki Tamboli is among the most followed actresses on social media. The actress rose to fame with her entry into the reality show Bigg Boss 14 and presently she is one of the contestants of the stunt reality show Khatron Ke Khiladi 11. The show is hosted by the action director Rohit Shetty and is being shot in Cape Town. The actress had lost her brother due to COVID 19 complications in May, right before she had to leave for the show.

The actress talked to ETimes TV about the emotionally low time of her life and its impact on her performance on the show. The actress had to leave behind her grieving parents for the show and says it was the biggest challenge of her life.

The actress shared, “I came to Cape Town leaving my emotional parents behind after my brother’s death and it has been the biggest challenge for me. To be honest, I respect the show a lot but because of whatever I went through recently I feel main bahut weak pad rahi hoon... people have seen in Bigg Boss and they know I am very headstrong but in this show, I have had many weak moments because of the family issues.”

She also recalled her Bigg Boss 14 days as she says this time it is difficult as the pain of losing her brother cannot be healed very easily. She said, “While I was doing Bigg Boss, everything was fine with my family so I was very focused on the show, but this time things have been very difficult. My brother passed away on May 4th and on May 6th, I came to Cape Town. Obviously, it was not possible for me to be all happy and fine within two days and be strong at the same time. It is not easy for me to get over the pain, the loss, so easily,” said the actress, and added, “People are motivating and encouraging me to get back to normal but it will take time for me to overcome this loss. I know a lot of people have many expectations from me but let’s see what happens in the show.”

