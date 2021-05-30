Nikki Tamboli shares teaser of her upcoming music video Kalla Reh Jayenga; Rubina Dilaik calls her ‘Gorgeous’

Former Bigg Boss 14 contestant Nikki Tamboli is currently in Cape Town for the next reality show Khatron Ke Khiladi 11. She has been busy in the shooting. But before she left for Khatron Ke Khiladi, there were reports that she will be seen in a Punjabi music video. Post her stint in Bigg Boss, she has been garnering a lot of attention. The actress has now shared the teaser of the music video titled Kalla Reh Jayenga. The release date of the song is not out yet.

Sharing the video on her official Instagram handle, she wrote, “Supremely excited to drop the teaser of my first Punjabi music video #KallaRehJayenga sung by @jasszaildar_official and releasing on @lyftym_studios YouTube channel! Check it out now.” From the video, it looks like a romantic track. The actress is looking stunning and beautiful in each scene. She will be seen with Jass Zaildar, who is also the singer of the song. The first look poster of the song was released on May 23.

Rubina Dilaik also dropped a comment on the teaser and wrote, ‘Gorgeous u r looking.’ Fans also commented on the video and wrote, ‘You are looking gorgeous girl’.