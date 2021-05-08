Nikki Tamboli slams haters for trolling her for happy posts after brother’s demise: I deserve to be happy

Nikki Tamboli’s powerful message to her haters is proof that she isn’t the one to bow down to the haters.

Nikki Tamboli, who became a household name post her stint in Bigg Boss 14, has been making the headlines for both personal and professional front lately. The actress recently lost her brother due to COVID 19 complications. And while Nikki has been taken aback by her brother’s demise, she has moved on in her life owing to the professional commitment. But recently, the former BB14 contestant grabbed the attention as she was called out on social media for enjoying post her brother’s demise.

And now, Nikki has given it back to the haters and posted a powerful message on her Instagram story stated that she deserves to be happy and that her brother would have loved to see her happy. She wrote, “Some stupid people are messaging me and commenting on my pictures that my brother has just passed away few days back don’t you feel shame you are enjoying. So let me you idiots that I also have my life, I also deserve to be happy if not for myself, for my brother as he loves when I stay happy. And these people who have no work but only have time to comment and spread negativity, I would request you to go and achieve your dreams. It will make you and your parents and your loved ones happy too.”

Take a look at Nikki Tamboli’s post:

Meanwhile, speaking about the work front, post a successful stint in Bigg Boss 14, Nikki will be seen in Rohit Shetty’s Khatron Ke Khiladi 11. She is participating in the adventure based reality show with Abhinav Shukla, Rahul Vaidya, etc.

