Nikki Tamboli on Sonali Phogat's sudden demise: 'She called me when my brother passed away'

Bigg Boss 14 contestant and politician Sonali Phogat reportedly died of a heart attack on Monday, August 22, in Goa. She was in the state for a shoot with her team and complained to the staff of feeling uneasy. As per News18, Sonali was rushed to the hospital and a postmortem was underway. The 41-year-old has several modelling projects, films, and music videos to her credit. The news of her untimely death has sent shockwaves in the industry, and Nikki Tamboli, who was Sonali's co-contestant in Bigg Boss 14, called her a 'genuine woman.'

In a conversation with Pinkvilla, Nikki Tamboli shared that she wasn't much in touch with Sonali Phogat after Bigg Boss. Nikki recalled that Sonali had contacted her when she lost her younger brother. "Post Bigg Boss, we were not really in touch but I remember her calling me for a music video last year. She also wished me luck for Khatron Ke Khiladi (last year) and offered condolences when I lost my brother. She was a very genuine woman and this is very unfortunate news to be heard," said the actress.

Nikki on Sonali Phogat's daughter

Speaking about Sonali Phogat's daughter, Nikki Tamboli shared that she wants to give the teenage daughter time to grieve alone before contacting her. "Sonali Ji’s daughter is quite young and with her sudden demise, I can totally understand the pain she must be going through and how it feels to lose a loved one. I want to give time to her to grieve in silence. May god gives her strength," added Nikki.

Nikki remembers her days with Sonali Phogat in Bigg Boss 14

Those who've been ardent viewers of Bigg Boss 14 know that Sonali and Nikki shared a bitter-sweet relationship inside the house. However, that was only restricted till the show, and post that they were cordial. "Sonali Phogat was a pure soul and whatever happened is very unfortunate and sad. We may have had a lot of fights inside the Bigg Boss house but we both were extremely strong as an individual and all that was a part of the game. Once out of the house we were on good terms. She always wished the best for me. Will remember her in my good thoughts now. Hopefully, she’s in a better place," concluded Nikki Tamboli.

