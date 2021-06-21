Nikki Tamboli speaks on her equation with former Bigg Boss 14 contestants Rahul Vaidya and Abhinav Shukla

In a recent interview, Nikki Tamboli has opened up about her bond with Abhinav Shukla and Rahul Vaidya. The actress revealed that her equation with the actors has changed.

Nikki Tamboli, Abhinav Shukla, and Rahul Vaidya were part of the reality TV show Bigg Boss 14. Now, the trio is in Capetown, shooting for another reality show Khatron Ke Khiladi 11. In the BB house, the former contestants were seen fighting with one another in quite a few episodes. However, in a recent chat with Hindustan Times, Nikki has opened up about her bond with the Abhinav and Rahul. The actress revealed that her equation with the actors has changed.

In the interview, Nikki explained that things are ‘good’ between the three of them. She explained that Bigg Boss and Khatron Ke Khiladi are different kinds of shows. Speaking about the latter, she said, “The situation is difficult and you need to encourage each other to go ahead. That is how it works.” The actress further explained that Rahul and Abhinav would be seen doing stunts together on the upcoming season of Khatron Ke Khiladi. “You will also see Rahul and Abhinav performing stunts together, their fans will be happy. We three also share a great bond,” she said.

Amid the chat, Nikki Tamboli also spoke about working with Rohit Shetty, who is the host of the reality show. She summarized her experience working with the director-producer by calling it ‘fantastic’. “He motivates you every second, When you do not attempt or when you fail, he encourages you a lot. Whatever I have seen, he seems to be a very nice human being, very well-spoken and polite,” she concluded.

