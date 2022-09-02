Nikki Tamboli, Surbhi Chandna, Sana Makbul and others visit Arjun Bijlani’s new home at Ganesh Chaturthi; PICS

The festival of Ganeshostav was very special for actor Arjun Bijlani this year as he also did the Griha Pravesh of his new home on the day. Smart Jodi fame, was elated to share the news about his new home on social media and he also offered a glimpse of the Ganesh Chaturthi pooja on the day. Numerous friends of the actor visited his home for getting a blessing from Bappa as well as to check out his new abode. Nikki Tamboli and Surbhi Chandna were among the few who rejoiced the day with the actor.

In the recent pictures from the home of Arjun Bijlani, he is seen posing with Nikki Tamboli, Sana Makbul and his wife Neha Swami. Nikki Tamboli looked gorgeous in a beige sharara. It has strappy shoulders and sequin work on the kurti. Sana Makbul looked gorgeous in the pink Anarkali suit with a grey dupatta. Arjun Bijlani looked dapper in a light blue kurta with minimalistic floral embroidery. Surbhi Chandna came to his place along with her sister. Surbhi had worn a lovely lavender suit with a net dupatta.

See photos here-

Speaking about Arjun Bijlani, he has headlined many top-rated fictional and non-fiction shows on television, and this will be his first hosting gig on MTV’s much-loved youth-centric show. Over the years, his signature style and charming off-screen conduct have spawned a fan-following that has only grown by multitudes. He hosted several shows Road Diaries, Dance Deewane, Dance Deewane 2, Kitchen Champion 5, and India's Got Talent 9. At present, he is busy entertaining the audience with his exceptional hosting skills on the entertainment-based reality show 'Ravivaar with Star Parivaar'.

