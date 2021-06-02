Nikki Tamboli teases Sana Makbul ‘Bhai hoga tera’ as they pose with Arjun Bijlani; SEE PHOTO

KKK 11 contestant Nikki Tamboli shares a fun picture with Sana Makbul and Arjun Bijlani along with a hilarious caption.

Nikki Tamboli is one of the most popular actresses in television industry. The actress came into the limelight with her entry in reality show Bigg Boss 14. The actress was loved by the audience for her real nature and her fashion sense. She is now one of the contestants of the most popular stunt-based reality show Khatron Ke Khiladi 11. The show is being shot in Cape Town in South Africa and the contestants have already started with the shooting. Apart from the shooting, the contestants also have a great time enjoying one another's company. Nikki Tamboli also seems to be having fun in the show as the actress recently she shared a picture on social media.

Nikki Tamboli is quite famous for her jolly nature and recently she gave a glimpse of it in her post. She has shared a picture in which she and Sana Makbul are kissing actor on his cheeks. Arjun Bijlani is seen pouting towards the camera and he has worn a t-shirt with the quote, “tera bhai sambhal lega”. Nikki Tamboli looks stunning in the picture as she donned a lilac crop sweatshirt and joggers set. Sana Makbul has worn a black tracksuit. Taking a jibe on the quote of Arjun Bijlani, Nikki Tamboli has written in the caption, ‘Bhai hoga tera’ for Sana Makbul.

See post here-

Nikki started her acting career with the Telugu horror comedy film Chikati Gadilo Chithakotudu and she also worked in Kanchana 3 and Thipparaa Meesam. She has also been part of few music videos.

Also read- Nikki Tamboli slams haters for trolling her for happy posts after brother’s demise: I deserve to be happy

Credits :Nikki Tamboli Instagram

Share your comment ×