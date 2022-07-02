Nikki Tamboli tests positive for COVID-19 with 'heavy symptoms'; Fans send her wishes for a speedy recovery

Bigg Boss 14 fame actress Nikki Tamboli has tested COVID 19 positive. The actress has been in limelight since her stint in the reality show. After the show she was also part of the stunt reality show Khatron Ke Khiladi 11, hosted by Rohit Shetty. The actress enjoys a massive following on social media. She took to social media to share the news of being infected by COVID 19 and also talked about her symptoms.

In the post shared by Nikki Tamboli, she wrote, “Hello everyone, I have tested positive for covid 19 with heavy symptoms. Post the confirmation, I have quarantined myself where I am taking necessary precautions. Humble request to the one’s who have come in my contact to get themselves tested at the earliest! And urge people to wear mask and continue to follow the Covid protocol.”

See post here-

Nikki purchased a plush car and posted pictures of the car on her Instagram. Nikki Tamboli was accompanied by her father, who cut the car-shaped logo cake and also performed puja. She posted the pictures on her Instagram with the caption: "For always lifting me up and never letting me down, I'm forever grateful. I'll always be your little girl #newcar #mercedes #mercedesbenz #daddylittlegirl #familyfirst #gratitude #blessed (sic)"

On the professional front, as per ETimes, Nikki Tamboli will be seen in a Bollywood film alongside one of the versatile and popular actors. The report also stated that she has begun shooting for the film and is working extremely hard. In the past, Nikki Tamboli did the famous Tamil film Kanchana 3, which became one of the highest-grossing Tamil films of the year. Apart from that, she has also done two Telugu films. Her camaraderie with Pratik Sehajpal on Bharti Singh and Haarsh Limbachiyaa's The Khatra Khatra Show was loved by everyone.

