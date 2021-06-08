Nikki Tamboli treats fans with FIRST LOOK poster of Number Likh with Tony Kakkar; Song to release on THIS date

Nikki Tamboli shares the first look poster of her upcoming music video titled Number Likh with Tony Kakkar. Check out her post.

The beautiful Nikki Tamboli, who won hearts with her personality in Bigg Boss 14, is on a roll these days. The South actress has multiple exciting projects in her kitty. Nikki, who is currently shooting for Khatron Ke Khiladi 11 in Cape Town, South Africa, is gearing up for the release of her upcoming music video titled Number Likh. She has collaborated with ace Punjabi Singer Tony Kakkar for the same. While her fans are eagerly waiting for the song, Nikki has shared the first look poster of Number Likh on her social media platforms.

Taking to her Instagram handle, Nikki Tamboli shared the first look poster along with the release date of the music video. Sharing the poster, she wrote, “Here’s presenting my latest song’s poster #numberlikh by @tonykakkar ft @nikki_tamboli out on 18th June @anshul300 @agam.mann @azeem.mann @raghav.sharma.14661#numberlikh #nikkitamboli #nikkians #tonnykakkar #desimusicfactory.” Clad in a pink crop top with Barbie printed on it paired with a matching skirt, the diva can be seen posing with Tony in the poster. The duo is seen striking a perfect pose with a telephone booth in the background.

Take a look at Nikki Tamboli’s Instagram post below:

Meanwhile, Number Likh has been directed by Agam and Azeem. The music and lyrics of the music video are given by Tony Kakkar.

Nikki will also be seen in another music video titled Kalla Reh Jayenga alongside Jass Zaildar. The lyrics of the song have been penned by Maninder Kailey and the music is composed by Desi Routz.

