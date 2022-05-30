Nikki Tamboli's heart cries for Sidhu Moose Wala's mother; Asks 'Maa ka kya kasoor?'

Bigg Boss 14 fame Nikki Tamboli is taken aback by politician-rapper Sidhu Moose Wala's death and shared photos of him on her social media account to express her feelings. It was on Sunday (May 29) evening when Sidhu's death was reported. The 28-year-old was shot dead in the Jawaharker village of Mansa district. Nikki shared a video of him singing and how the crowd cheered for him. She posted the video with several heartbreak emojis.

Nikki Tamboli also shared a photo of Sidhu Moose Wala with his mother and asked what was his mother's fault. Why does she have to carry this ache in her heart forever? She wrote, "Maa kya kasoor. Hey bhagwan is maa ka khyaal rakhna (sic)" The actress shared yet another post where she shared Sidhu's Instagram profile and highlighted the number of his followers before his death (7.1 mn) and post the incident (8.1). The actress emphasised people appreciate others while they are alive. Nikki wrote, "This is world, this is us. Logo ka pyaar aur sath paane ke liye insaan ko duniya se jana padta hai.." wo achha insaan tha se behtar hai ye kahe..aap ache ho..think about it." (To get people's love and support one has to die. Instead of saying, he was a good person, try saying, he is a good person.)

Take a look at her posts here:

Nikki also posted another painful quote that read: "Not sure what hurts but it hurts" with a sad emoji. The actress, just like other celebrities is deeply affected by his demise

Singer AP Dhillon too spoke up about the struggles of being a Punjabi artist and mentioned how Sidhu made it look all easy. Punjab Director-General of Police VK Bhawra informed that Canadian gangster Lawrence Bishnoi's gang took the responsibility for Sidhu Moose Wala's murder. They reasoned it to be a retaliation to the killing of Youth Akali Dal leader, Vicky Middukhera.

Also Read: 'This isn't Afghanistan, it's not allowed to own guns in India': Karan Kundrra on Sidhu Moose Wala's murder