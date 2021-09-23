Nikki Tamboli's reaction when the paparazzi told her to pose like Nora Fatehi: Kaun Nora bola mujhe?

Nikki Tamboli is truly one of the reigning fashionista queens of the television industry. The former Bigg Boss contestant has slowly and steadily worked her way to the top after her stint in the reality show. Nikki is often spotted out and about in the city and the reality star often slays it with her fashion looks whenever she steps out.

Recently, Nikki stepped out for a shoot and while exiting the studio interacted with media that was waiting for her. She also smiled for the paparazzi. However, while posing for the paps, one of the photographers asked the actress to pose like actress and dancer Nora Fatehi.

On hearing this, Nikki simply laughed it off and asked the paparazzi, "Kaun Nora bola mujhe? (Who called me Nora)." Even on her Instagram Story on Wednesday, Nikki shared a video of herself posing for the paparazzi and wrote, "Who said Nora?"

Nikki Tamboli was recently seen in Bigg Boss OTT with Rubina Dilaik and called Pratik Sejhpal her favourite contestant. She is also a part of Khatron Ke Khiladi. A few months ago, Nikki lost her brother during the show. Her brother passed away and then she flew to Cape Town to participate in the show. The actress showed up a brave front.

