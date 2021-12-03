Nima Denzongpa, 2 December 2021, Written Update: Kanchan gets angry seeing Siya and Shiva

In today's episode, when Nima reaches the office. She went to the wrong room, she asked a man if there was a film audition going on. The man tells her that she has come to the wrong room. Nima again asks if he Can tell her where the audition office is. The man says that it is difficult to tell as the office is rented here every day. Nima gets shocked to hear this, she thinks that such a big film production company is taking auditions in a rental room. Nima then calls Mania but she does not pick up the phone. Nima gets worried, on the other hand, Mania’s co-actor behaves strangely with her. Mania remembers that Nima told her to leave if she finds something wrong. Mania does the same and leaves from there. When Mania meets Nima she tells her how she is treated strangely during the audition. Nima tells her not to worry about this and to go to her yoga classes.

After a while, Kanchan calls her husband Shiv. Kanchan questions him why he didn’t call her. He says that he has a lot of work in the office so he can’t call her. Just then Shiva’s head comes to him. He informs him that he will not be able to attend the meeting today as he has to go to his son’s school. He advises him to take Siya with him. Kanchan hears this and gets angry at him. Meanwhile, Tulika scolds the producer because she spent so much but nothing came into their hands. When Mania gets home, Nima asks Mania if they should go to the police station.

Manya refuses, Here Siya does not want to go to the meeting with Shiv. She tells him that she will come in a taxi. Shiv explains that they will be late and this meeting is important so they should not waste time, Siya agrees to go with him. Kanchan also reaches the office and gets emotionally angry seeing Siya and Shiva.

When Tulika reaches her home, she checks her phone and finds a good video. She gets happy and sends the video to Nima with a demand. Seeing that, Nima gets worried and calls Suman for a one-day leave. Sumar questions her if everything is okay but Nima doesn't tell her.

