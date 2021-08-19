Nima Denzongpa: Actress Surabhi Das talks about facing discrimination & racism for being a Northeastern girl

The actress Surabhi Das will be soon seen as a lead actress of the daily soap Nima Denzongpa, which focuses on the life of a Northeastern girl. She will be seen as an Assamese girl who moves from her village in Sikkim to Mumbai. She recently talked about her character in the show and how she faced discrimination in her life. 

Talking about the show, she said, “Shows like Nima Denzongpa are not made every day. It is one of a kind and when they told me the story, when I learnt about the concept, I immediately said yes. I feel lucky that a concept like this came my way. I am fortunate to have got this opportunity to play a character which has not been explored on television.”

Taking about racism faced by Northeastern people, she shared, “No, I was never scared if the project will be made in a good way or not or is it in safe hands or not. It never came to my mind that if it backfires or anything like that because this discrimination and racism is real. It happens everyday with Northeastern people. Every northeastern person has faced it. I really thought that if I am getting a chance to do such a concept I should definitely do it. Through our show if we are able to spread a positive message, we will be really grateful.”

She also shared her view on the Ankita Konwar comment as she said, “I can feel her. When people from Northeast get medals, we are India ki beti but otherwise we are ‘chinkis’. We are hopeful that things will change as people from Northeast are earning recognition and making everyone proud in every field be it films, sports, music.”

