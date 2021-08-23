Nima Denzongpa First Episode Review: Surabhi Das’ innocence wins hearts and builds a connection

Show name: Nima Denzongpa

Cast: Surabhi Das, Akshay Kelkar

Director: Sangieta Rao; Sakshat Dalvi

The seven sister states in India have been a beautiful aspect of the country and an integral part of the nation as well. However, despite being a part of India, the people hailing from the seven sister states (Arunachal Pradesh, Assam, Manipur, Meghalaya, Mizoram, Nagaland, Tripura and Sikkim) often face discrimination in other cities of the country. And Colors newly launched show Nima Denzongpa is all set to highlight the struggles of north-eastern people in big cities with a beautiful storyline that comes with a touch of love angle.

Starring Surbhi Das and Akshay Kelkar in the lead, Nima Denzongpa begins with the introduction of the titular character Nima (played by Surbhi) who stays with her family in Sikkim. The young girl is everything that a college-going teenager will be and is living in her own world of happiness, dreams and love. She is her father’s darling and the apple of her mom’s eyes. However, her life takes a new turn after she fell in love with Suresh (played by Akshay) who hails from Mumbai and was in Sikkim for shooting. While the two are head over heels in love with each other, Suresh convinces Nima to come along with him to Mumbai. Smitten by love, Nima agrees to it and leaves for Mumbai with dreams of a happy future.

But little did she know that the city of dreams will become her worst nightmare. Not just she finds herself lost and helpless in the hustling Mumbai life, but the unwanted behaviour of the natives scares her too. Will she be able to make the city her home or will the city and its people will refuse to accept her is the question.

Interestingly, Nima Denzongpa marks Surabhi’s debut in the Hindi television industry and her innocence will win in your heart in no time. Besides, her simple love story with Avinash will also strike a chord with your heart. Speaking of the storyline, the show appears to be relatable to many and comes with a perfect blend of emotions, drama, love angle and more. While the first episode has perfectly managed to leave an impact on the audience, it will be interesting to see how the story of Nima Denzongpa will unfold in the coming days.

We have seen this episode on channel’s OTT platform.

